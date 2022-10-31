A man has been sentenced to time in prison with hard labour for threatening to kill a woman.
The 51-year-old of Santa Flora was charged with harassment and making threats to kill by putting the victim in fear of violence.
He faced Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan last Friday and was sentenced to six months on each charge, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The sentences are to run consecutively and therefore he would serve 12 months in jail.
Around 12.30 p.m. on October 16, the victim received a phone call from the man who made threats to kill her. Similar threats were also made on the next two days. A report was made to the police on October 18 and constable Noel later arrested and charged him.
Investigations were supervised by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Sgt Taylor and Cpl Singh.