A welder was sentenced to 18 months hard labour for maliciously wounding his wife.
The 33-year-old, appeared before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey on Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the jail term.
According to reports, on November 5, the man and his wife, 33, got into an argument while along the Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, in a vehicle driven by a third person.
The Mayaro welder, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, began beating his wife about the head. After her request to be taken to the Mayaro police station was refused, she subsequently alighted from the back seat of the vehicle and reported the incident.
Constable Arreaza-Joseph of the Mayaro police station, Gender Based Violence Unit, conducted investigations and the perpetrator was arrested.
Investigations were supervised by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Bacchus of the Special Victims Department.