Two brothers, who were sentenced to death in June after being found guilty of murdering a Biche farmer in 2010, were yesterday sentenced for additional crimes arising out of the incident.
During a virtual sitting, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas sentenced John and Victor Flores to 19 years’ imprisonment each after they were also found guilty by him in June for the attempted murders of Doodnath “Anil” Sankar and Johnny Ramnarine.
Additionally, they were found guilty of possession of arms and ammunition.
The brothers were sentenced to hang for the shooting death of Seecharan Sankar, which took place on May 4, 2010, at Charuma forest in Biche.
Doodnath Sankar was the murder victim’s brother, while Ramnarine was their cousin.
At yesterday’s hearing, Justice St Clair-Douglas said he was of the belief the appropriate sentence on the attempted murder charges was 28 years’ imprisonment.
However, given that the two had already spent approximately nine years in pre-trial custody, this time was deducted from the sentence, leaving them to serve just about 19 years’ for the offences.
On the charges for possession of arms and ammunition, they were each sentenced to eight years behind bars. The judge pointed out, however, those sentences have already been served.
In sentencing the men, Justice St Clair-Douglas said both men were armed with shotguns that they used to shoot the victims.
‘Disregard for life’
“This was intended to be an execution of the three men. One was successful, the other two were unsuccessful executions. These shootings demonstrated a callous disregard for life,” said the judge.
He said the convicts participated equally in the offences and the court saw no reason to impose differing sentences.
“The shooting of the three was not an unplanned culmination of a chaotic series of events. It was the carrying out of a plan, an intention to kill the moment they accosted them,” he said.
The case for the State was that on the day in question, the three victims left their homes at Charuma Village, Biche, to harvest green bananas from Ramnarine’s garden, which was located a short distance away.
While doing so, they were confronted by the Flores brothers, who were armed.
During the trial, Doodnath Sankar said the men ordered them to drop their cutlasses and told them they had come to kill Ramnarine to send a message to his (Ramnarine’s) brother, who at the time was in prison.
But before attacking them, Sankar testified that the Flores brothers made the three of them hike through a forested area and three marijuana fields before they arrived at a camp site.
Sankar claimed the brothers forced them to trim the dried marijuana flowers for almost two hours before the brothers opened fire on them.