The following months will see increased collaboration between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago as the region continues to move towards regional integration.
This according to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who hosted a joint news conference on Monday afternoon.
Speaking at the conference Prime Minister Holness -who indicated he was in the country to participate in the 60th Independence celebrations- stated that he supported Rowley’s declaration of crime as a public health issue earlier this year.
Holness said that there was shared sentiment in Jamaica, with the Government recently establishing a Commission for the Prevention of Violence intended to study the issue and coordinate governmental responses.
He said that he and Rowley had shared noted on the issue and that both Governments would be collaborating on responses
“In following the Trinidadian press, one of the statements that caught my attention was Prime Minister Rowley's declaration that violence is a public health issue. We have been saying this in Jamaica as well. It is important that the Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago’s public come to a realization that countries like ours, at our stage of development, our economic profile and our culture and historical factors play a role and probably explains why violence is used so often or is the choice of action to resolve conflict in our society.”
“We need to take a public health approach in looking at why it is violence features so heavily in our social transactions. To this end Prime Minister Rowley and myself shared notes on what our respective Governments are doing… Prime Minister Rowley did something similar and we are going to be collaborating more closely on this issue in addition to much more collaboration and information sharing to deal with the issues of crime across borders and transnational. On the issue of national security, I would report we are making significant progress,” he said.
Holness added that both countries would see collaboration in the arts and sporting sectors, with young local athletes to be invited to participate in Jamaican competitions.
“We also discussed areas where we have natural talents, culture and sports, music, Carnival and athletics, and we have agreed we are going to collaborate much more closely. We would be inviting schools from (Trinidad and Tobago) to participate in our sporting competitions in Jamaica,” he said.
In addition to this, he said there were discussions on increasing bilateral relations and trade, through the process of business registration. He said both parties would review respective legislation on the matter.
“We also spoke about bilaterally enhancing corporations with regards to our process of business registration. I think that is an area that will really create an explosion in trade and commerce between our countries. There is absolutely no reason why a company registered in Trinidad and Tobago should not be noticed as registered in Jamaica and when we go back, we will be looking at our respective legislation. Generally, I would report that aside from my visit being in recognition of the 60th anniversary of your independence and participating in your celebration, it was also designed to bring our cooperation together,” he said.
Also speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that the country intended to continue initiatives that hold, “the CSME (Caribbean Single Market and Economy) as a front burner item.”
He said the region was moving towards removing non-tariff barriers and welcomed Jamaican investment in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Caricom is receiving the inquisitive support from the largest component of the Caricom market outside of Haiti. We expect that the commitment that we made recently in Suriname to remove non-tariff barriers given the energy we are putting into that now and the role non-tariff barriers play in suppressing the effectiveness of this single market and economy, we could now see some peeling away of those things and work is going on there and work is going on there.”
“With respect to the encouragement of the movement of capital in the country I trust that the population of Trinidad and Tobago will view the investment of Jamaica as welcome as Jamaica welcomes Trinidad and Tobago’s investment whether it is baking food preparation or food distribution,” he said.