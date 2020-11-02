A 23-year-old Jamaican will appear virtually before an Arima Magistrate today charged with child rape.
The labourer of Boodoo Street, El Dorado, Tunapuna, was arrested on Saturday, at his home after police officers responded to a report that a man was seen ushering a girl into his apartment.
When officers arrived at the man’s El Dorado apartment, he denied having the girl at his home.
Further checks revealed that the child was hiding in a cupboard located in the bedroom of the apartment.
The man was immediately arrested and taken into the custody of officers attached to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) pending further investigations.
CPU detectives later discovered that the man began talking to the teenager via social media before she met with him at his apartment.
The girl allegedly confided in CPU detectives that the suspect sexually assaulted her while she was at the apartment.
Officers subsequently charged the man.