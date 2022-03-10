A Commission of Enquiry (CoE) has been established to investigate the February 25 incident that led to the death of four of the five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by the state-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to perform underwater maintenance on a sea pipe.
The Commission, which will be made up of a three-person panel, will include a member from a specialist international investigative firm.
In making this announcement at Thursday’s post-Cabinet press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Energy Minister Stuart Young said the Commission will consist of Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison (OJ, CD, QC), sub-sea specialist Gregory Wilson, with the third member coming from a specialist international investigative firm, with experience in conducting investigations into accidents and incidents in large industrial settings, especially in oil and gas.
Thus far, Morrison and Wilson have accepted their appointments.
On Monday while addressing a 'Conversations with the Prime Minister' at the Bon Air West community facility, Prime Minister announced that the Government was left with no other choice but to establish a CoE, after the previously appointed five-member panel was shelved with the withdrawal of one of its members, Eugene Tiah.
Morrison, who holds a distinguished legal career, has been chosen to chair the Commission.
In sharing Morrison’s CV, Young noted that after being appointed to the Court of Appeal in Jamaica in 2008, he served as its president from January 2016 up until his retirement in December 2020.
Morrison also served as an Appeal Court judge in Belize, acted as a judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, is a current Judge of the Court of Appeal in the Cayman Islands and was appointed president of the Court of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos in March last year. He’s also a member of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission.
Wilson, Young said, has 25 years of diversified experience with in-depth knowledge of the sub-sea and sub-sea construction industry. He also holds diving experience in the deep sea diving field.
“So we are seeking to locate an international investigator who has the necessary expertise and experience to be the third member of this panel. We already had conversations with a couple firms and we continue to pursue discussions. We’ve taken the precaution in saying that the quorum of this commission shall be constituted by two members because we don’t want it to be held back if we’re unable to find a willing participant who’s an international investigator,” Young said.
He noted that the Cabinet took a decision to appoint Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj as lead counsel to the Commission, and he’s to be assisted by attorneys Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj.
“We have also taken a decision that the Minister of Energy and the Attorney General will work to develop the specific terms of reference for the Commission, but the Cabinet has outlined the guidance as to what should be encompassed in those terms of reference. And, subsequently the terms of reference shall be provided.
“There will be a Secretary of the Commission of Enquiry designated and appointed in accordance with Section 6 of the Commission of Enquiries Act, Chapter 19.1”
Noting that the CoE will be provided with the relevant staff to support it, he said it shall sit in public but the Commission will be given the absolute discretion to determine whether to sit wholly from time to time in public or sometimes in private.
Following, among other things, will be the scope of the Commission:
- Ascertain the scope of works issued by Paria for the exercise.
- Ascertain the proposals and plans submitted by LMCS to conduct the work at the material site.
- To examine generally the policy, procedures, practices and conduct relating to the employees and organised labour for these types of maintenance exercises for Paria and for other companies.
- To identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life, and whether this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances.
- To examine all of the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the five LMCS Ltd divers went missing.
- To investigate the nature, extent and application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation or other instructions in dealing with the situation which gave rise to this incident.
- To identify whether Paria and LMCS employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of its contracted employees, property and the prevention of the incident.
- To determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of equipment utilised by LMCS.
- To determine the adequacy of LMCS’ plans utilised for the operation.
- To identify whether by act or omission any identified or unidentified party that directly or indirectly caused loss of life.
- To examine the roles played by Paria and LMCS through its respective units, individually and collectively, in dealing with this incident, and
- To examine all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the incident that took place on February 25, 2022, that led to the tragic death of the four LMCS divers.
Young said the Commission is being asked to submit its report to the President within the period of six months from its first sitting.
He added that Paria has been instructed that they must cooperate fully with this CoE, and that he’s happy and pleased to be told that Paria have been cooperating fully with all of the investigations taking place, including the ones by the Occupation Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.