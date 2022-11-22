Jamaican woman missing

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Jamaican woman who has been reported missing.
Police said the woman, who has been living in this country for the past six years, left for work before daybreak on Saturday but has not been seen or heard from since.
Kimalee Larmond, 32, walked out of her home in Orangefield Road, Chase Village, Chaguanas, at around 5.45 a.m.
Larmond, who is employed with a security company, was expected to meet up with her fellow employees in a company vehicle at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport, to be taken to her workplace in Mission Road, Freeport.
However, she did not meet with them that morning, and calls to her cellphone have gone unanswered.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat are working with the police to help locate her.
According to an online article in the Jamaica Star, Larmond left her hometown in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, six years ago and came to Trinidad seeking a job.
In January, she visited her relatives in Jamaica and was expected to return there to spend the upcoming Christmas/ New Year holiday.
Anyone with information on Larmond can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app, or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350.