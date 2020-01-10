JAMIL Ahmed came to Trinidad and Tobago six years ago with nothing.
He found a job, worked hard, and the money he earned, he planned to send home to his family. He never got the chance.
Ahmed was found knifed to death in an apartment in Siparia on Monday. The $30,000 he had accumulated from his roadside food business was likely stolen.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Ahmed’s cousin Assad Ali Salah, who lives in England, recalled that Ahmed moved to Trinidad to send money to his parents and two brothers in Bangladesh.
“He was a student. His motive was to make a better life for himself and support his family. The village where our family is from is very poor and average earning is about £4 (TT$35) a day,” he said. After completing his degree in Islamic sciences, Ahmed and his parents agreed that his potential to make something of his life was better in another land. The land he chose was Trinidad and Tobago.
He set up a gyro cart in Siparia which he had been running for the past four months outside his apartment. His business was said to have been doing well. He saved some money to send to his family.
All that ended when Ahmed was found dead on the floor of his apartment in DeGannes Village on Monday morning with stab wounds to his head, face and neck. After calling Ahmed repeatedly, his landlord noticed water seeping out of the apartment and contacted police who broke the door down and found him dead.
Salah said Ahmed began receiving threats from gang members who operated near him a few days before he was killed. His aunt Roonie Begum told family the gangsters were attempting to “tax” Ahmed’s food cart, offering him “protection” in exchange for eating free from his cart.
Jamil’s body was released from Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday to a friend. To return his body to his village would cost $100,000.
His family cannot afford it.
A funeral service was scheduled for yesterday evening at the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen in Munroe Road under Muslim rites.