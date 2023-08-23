Janiah Skinner

Fourteen-year-old Janiah Skinner is missing,

She was last seen around 7 p.m. on August 17 and reported missing to the Mon Repos police station around 8 p.m. on August 21.

Skinner of Cocoyea, he is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pair of black tights and a floral-patterned jersey top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Mon Repos police station at 657-9769. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

