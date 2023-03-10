Opposition Senator Jearlean John has commended Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher for having “more cahoonas” than men and giving the assurance that there will be a decrease in crime in three months.
John expressed confidence in the Commissioner saying that she hopes the top cop will focus on the youth in her crime fighting plans.
John was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Endeavour Hindu school on Monday.
She noted that Harewood-Christopher vowed to clamp down on crime in the short term with a time frame of three months and, in the long term, by December this year.
“She had more cahoonas than those men! She said three months, take it or leave it. And I will take it,” said John.
She added that she is more interested in a commitment of expanding the police youth groups within the communities.
The UNC, she noted, has always stressed that well entrenched social programmes must be the bedrock of any viable pathway to succeed in the fight against crime.
She said this is why she feels hopeful about someone who is willing to “put their money where their mouth is”.
“Fighting crime starts in your house, it doesn’t start in the police station. So all these big men walking around with big guns talking bout head up in Harlem as if they are Rambo; that eh solving nothing! It’s a waste of time, we have to fix the homes, we have to fix the communities and that is how we are going to fix crime,” said John.
It takes hard work, she said, to fix crime as she boasted that this began under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
‘Youth neglected’
The Commissioner, John said, has a lot of hard work to do including convincing a “heartless Government” of providing viable opportunities for restless youths.
She pointed out that there are avenues to reach young people and provide opportunities for them through the use of new technology.
John noted that there is a group of young men from Sea Lots who did a video singing to the tunes of local music from all genres.
She said these young men have over 63,000 subscribers from all over the globe lauding their unique mix.
“They have evolved beyond the politics of race and discrimination as just about every youth in the country,” she said.
John said the UNC understands the importance of using new technology to give guidance to the youth.
She said there is so much that can be done but the Government is “anchored in the old economy”, when there are different industries to tap into to create opportunities.
She noted that the US is seeking a new market for the manufacturing of computer chips, which are in short supply, as they are moving away from China, and banks are moving out of the UK.
In Trinidad, John said, the troubled youth are left neglected.
She said when pupils are expelled from schools some end up on the streets in the hands of gangs.
John said the UNC had, in its manifesto, that parents must account for any child found on the street before 2 p.m.
She emphasised that to tackle crime the social issues must be addressed.
She lamented the murder of Nicole Moses in February 2022 in front of her mother.
Moses, she said, was the best friend of her sister since they were 19 years of age.
John said a memorial service was held for Moses, recently, which she and her sister attended.
She further lamented the murder of Aneesa Ramkissoon who was made to kneel and then killed in front of her three young children this month.
The criminals, she said, went to collect “tax” as Ramkissoon was building a parlour.
“They know they are not going to be caught, they are somewhere out there running wild waiting to kill again if they have not killed again since then,” she said.
She said the murder of young women is not shocking anymore and the “beat just goes on”.
John accused the PNM of creating a society where funeral homes are profitable and the little boys who are “driver, look outer and shooter.”