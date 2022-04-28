JEHLANO Romney turned himself in to be interviewed by the police around 1 a.m. today.
Together with his attorney, Christon J Williams, Romney first spoke to officials of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and then he went to the Region One Homicide Bureau, Riverside Plaza, east Port of Spain.
Romney, 29 had been evading capture since last week Friday when officers of the Western Division Task Force attempted to arrest him at his Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin home during which PC Clarence Gilkes was shot. He later died at hospital.
A post-mortem done on Tuesday concluded that Gilkes had been shot to the back of his head near his neck.