The Association of Jehovah's Witnesses has called for parents and all stakeholders to address bullying in schools, stating yesterday that some families had felt fear at the physical return to classrooms.
In a release issued by the association's public relations officer, Franc White, it noted that October is National Bullying Prevention Month in the United States and also that technology has created new avenues for bullying.
The association encouraged parents and guardians to speak openly with their children, as well as to enforce rules.
"Beyond talking with, listening to, and observing their children, parents shouldn’t be afraid to make and enforce rules for online activities, experts say," the association stated.
It said while remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying "parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean the return of bullying".
It quoted one couple from Barataria, who stated:
“When our child told us about a bullying incident at school, we felt hurt and angry. We wished we could have been in the situation instead.”
The association said while it has been documented that the introduction of electronic devices in schools has been a major thrust in the education system, these devices are sometimes being used as weapons of cyber bullying.
Data on the effects of such activity is "troubling", the release said.
"It is clear that technology’s ever-greater presence in children’s lives has given bullying a new outlet. With just a click, cyberbullies can taunt, harass and threaten relentlessly, even reaching into the home via cell phone or computer. As a result, victims report feeling hopeless, isolated, and even suicidal," the association said.
It suggested that parents protect their children by "taking an interest in their children’s online world can make a difference, says many authorities on the matter".
"This interest does not necessarily require parents to become tech experts," the statement said.
"Instead, the website stopbullying.gov, a government website in the United States, suggests that parents watch for subtle clues that something is wrong, such as their child becoming withdrawn, hiding their screen when others are nearby, or reacting emotionally to what’s happening on their device."
It said "cyberbullying is said to be a growing problem".