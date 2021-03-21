Jenny’s on the Boulevard

Popular place: Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain.

ONE week after police visited the Jenny’s on the Boulevard restaurant and days after it was shot at, police again visited the compound on Friday night and shut down an event at a soon to be opened casino.

Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. officers from the Woodbrook Police Station, Port of Spain visited the casino located a floor below the restaurant known as, Sensei.

They said that there was a private event on-going with the owner’s family and friends where. Although alcohol was being served, it was not being sold.

Police said that while social distancing protocols were being observed such as mask wearing and social distancing they had to disperse the crowd of approximately 35.

Police explained that because Sensei is intended to be a place of business an event should not have been held there as the establishment had not yet been officially licenced. They said that some patrons were also seen smoking cigarettes in an enclosed compound.

Last week Friday police visited the restaurant to ensure that Covid-19 regulations which debar restaurants from serving alcohol was being adhered to.

Jenny’s owner, Jenny Sharma later responded to the exercise on social media describing it as harassment citing that armed police had entered her premises on previous occasions and questioned patrons about what they were drinking.

Independent senator, Paul Richards also commented on social media stating, “using resources to harass business people when criminals raping and killing people out here.”

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith responded stating that there were claims that alcohol was being served in tea cups and that Sharma should have closed the restaurant by 10 p.m.

Days after the police visit nine bullets were fired at the restaurant during the early hours of Tuesday. Police detained a Cumuto man for questioning but he was later released.

