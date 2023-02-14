The body of 29-year-old Jesse Kylan was found on Tuesday, two days after he was reported missing.
Kylan was last seen clearing his land at Thomas Trace, Matura, on Sunday afternoon.
His body was found approximately 300 metres away, in bushes, by a search team comprising the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, police officers and family members at around 1.35pm.
Investigators believe he was shot in the head.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader, Vallence Rambharat, told the Express that he received a call on Monday night by family members seeking assistance in the search for Kylan.
He said, “Hunters Search and Rescue Team received a distress call at about 11.00 pm last night. Relatives of 29 year old Jesse Kylan, of Thomas Trace, Mathura, said that last Sunday at about 3.00pm, he went to cut some bush in his land which is located about 5 minutes walking distance from home. They also said that someone spotted him at about 5.00pm that said day.”
Rambharat said his team began searching around 11am on Tuesday.