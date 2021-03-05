POLICE are searching for a man who sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hot pepper after she refused to rekindle their relationship.
The suspect, a 41 year-old man of Berridge Trace, South Oropouche, has been on the run since the incident on Wednesday.
The woman sought medical treatment at the Point Fortin hospital after the attack.
A police report said that the woman met the suspect around 5.30 p.m., and together they went out to celebrate his birthday.
The suspect asked the victim to plait his hair which she did.
He attempted to rekindle their relationship but when she declined, an argument erupted.
The report said that the suspect grabbed a hot pepper and assaulted her.
The suspect dropped the victim at her home and drove off.
The victim raised an alarm with relatives and she was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital for treatment.
Police officers met the woman at hospital and took a statement.
PC Constantine is continuing investigations.