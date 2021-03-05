assault

POLICE are searching for a man who sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hot pepper after she refused to rekindle their relationship.

The suspect, a 41 year-old man of Berridge Trace, South Oropouche, has been on the run since the incident on Wednesday.

The woman sought medical treatment at the Point Fortin hospital after the attack.

A police report said that the woman met the suspect around 5.30 p.m., and together they went out to celebrate his birthday.

The suspect asked the victim to plait his hair which she did.

He attempted to rekindle their relationship but when she declined, an argument erupted.

The report said that the suspect grabbed a hot pepper and assaulted her.

The suspect dropped the victim at her home and drove off.

The victim raised an alarm with relatives and she was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital for treatment.

Police officers met the woman at hospital and took a statement.

PC Constantine is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EXEMPTION FIASCO

EXEMPTION FIASCO

Drama unfolded at the John F Kennedy Airport, New York, USA, on Wednesday as a number of passengers were told that the only way they can get on the repatriation flight was if they were able to pay for hotel quarantine on arrival to Trinidad.

This caused tensions to rise in New York, with some in tears while others vented in frustration.

+3
Mysterious disappearance of Hardbargain’s Madho

Mysterious disappearance of Hardbargain’s Madho

MADHO Ramkissoon had the face that everyone knew but no one ­actually ever saw.

He lived at Hardbargain, Williamsville, but from Monday to Saturday he might be seen at Marabella, San Fernando, or even Princes Town in line at a Play Whe booth, checking his cash and tickets, and playing a “mark”.

Madho loved his belly too, and in between the “mark” playing at 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., he might be seen buying or “hust­ling” a meal, or eating.

Madho would have turned 65 years old this coming August, distinguished as a milestone birthday for anyone. But one of the defining moments of his life occurred more than 50 years ago.