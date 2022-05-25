Jimmy Thomas tried to fight for what was his.
The two criminals who came for his gold chain took his life.
Thomas was shot over and over again, and he writhed on the ground outside a pub in Sangre Grande last night.
His killing was the latest in a savage string of murders convulsing Trinidad.
The murder of Jimmy Thomas was homicide number 212 for this year. The same time last year there were 135 murders.
A widely shared security camera video records the killing as happening at 1026p.m.
Thomas is seen standing outside the bar with a man, both looking out at the road.
He hails men in a passing car, gives a “bounce” to his friend who then walks into the bar, leaving Thomas alone outside.
Seconds later, as cars pass by, two men approach, pretending to be customers entering the bar.
When Thomas is not looking, they run up to him, and attempt to take his chain.
Thomas fights and tries to escape.
Almost immediately, a gun is pulled and fired.
The criminals grab Thomas when he falls and tried to take the chain again. They kick and cuff him.
Thomas escapes again, but as he runs, the gunman begins firing on him at point blank range.
Thomas rolls on the ground trying to avoid the bullets. A bullet to the head ends his resistance.
He dies. The criminals pulls his chain, checks his pocket and leave.