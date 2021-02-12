The body of a man was found in the Heights of Aripo at around midday on Friday.
The body has been identified as that of an area farmer who may had fallen ill and died in his field.
The discovery was made about three miles from where the decomposing body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found two Fridays ago.
Bharatt’s remains were found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, seven days after she was reported missing.
Bharatt was laid to rest today.
Following the discovery of Bharrat’s body, police conducted a major exercise in the area and recovered skeletal remains of two bodies at separate locations.