Two men charged with six offences were denied bail on Thursday.
Kayron “JJ” Aziz, and Karlon “Blood” Wickham were together charged with possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of these items to endanger life and wounding with intent. They also faced four charges of shooting with intent.
The charges were laid by constable Bernard of the Caroni police station.
Aziz, 24 of Esperanza Village, California and Wickham, 34 of Kelly Village, Caroni, were remanded into custody following their virtual appearance before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie. The matter was adjourned to February 10.
Four men reported to police that they were outside their home on January 9 when they had an altercation and one of them was shot in both legs, allegedly by three men with firearms.
Investigations were conducted by the Central Division Task Force, Central Division Gang Unit, Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department, Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department and officers of the Caroni police station.