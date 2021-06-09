An unemployed Tarodale man was jailed for a total of 15 months with hard labour for housebreaking and motor vehicular theft.
Negus Thomas, 32, of Thompson Gardens, pleaded guilty to the offences of housebreaking and motor vehicle larceny and was jailed by a magistrate.
Thomas appeared in a virtual hearing before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The charges stemmed from a report received in May when the victim reported that he secured his home and left, and upon his return discovered his brown Toyota Royal Saloon valued at $15,000 along with other items from his home missing.
PC Jugoon, of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID), conducted inquiries which led to the charges being laid against Thomas.