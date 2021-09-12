Jobs for the boys and girls.
Political party financiers, close friends and associates of a senior cop have benefited greatly from the coffers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Contractual hiring of civilian personnel, many of whom hold senior TTPS positions and several employed as Special Reserve Police (SRP) officers, have enjoyed advantages from their friendship with the senior cop and those close to him.
Over the last few years the Sunday Express has been investigating the financial dealings and hirings of the TTPS.
As part of its investigation, a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request was filed on October 3, 2019, requesting from then-police commissioner Gary Griffith information for the period August 2018 to October 2019.
The application was resisted by the TTPS and the matter subsequently settled via an Appeal Court ruling on April 12, 2021.
On May 12, the TTPS complied with the court’s ruling.
One of the requests from the Sunday Express was for the names of contractor/suppliers retained by the TTPS and the cost of their services, while another was for the listing of all advertisements by the TTPS for the procurement of goods and services.
The TTPS responded, “There were no advertisements by the TTPS for the procurement of goods and services from August 2018 to 1st October 2019.”
The TTPS listed a total of 134 companies.
Based on the companies named, the Sunday Express observed that several other businesses which had received contracts from the TTPS within the stipulated time frame were not mentioned.
Questions sent on August 4 to Griffith on the hirings went unanswered.
Questionable hirings
1. One manager hired by the senior cop is on the same level as that of a Deputy Commissioner of Police whose purview now includes a number of units which once fell under DCP administration, including finance, human resources and corporate communications, among others.
COP Minute #57, dated August 29, 2018, says this manager was given a two-year contract with effect from September 3, 2018, to September 2, 2020.
He receives a monthly salary of $25,000, duty allowance of $2,100 and transport allowance of $1,900.
2. A former director of a State agency close to the senior cop was hired from September 2018 as an adviser, with a monthly remuneration of $29,500.
This adviser had headed a seven-man research committee, which included his wife, to look at transforming the TTPS.
By COP Minute #105, dated November 2, 2018, the wife was given a two-year contract with effect from November 11, 2018, to November 6, 2020, as head of a TTPS unit.
The Sunday Express understands the position was not advertised after the non-renewal of the previous contract.
During the period 2019-2020 she received a flat salary of $26,100; duty allowance $1,800 and transportation allowance of $2,100.
The Sunday Express sent questions to the wife on August 4 and 5, but there was no response.
3. The head of another department is a former police officer.
At the time of the TTPS vacancy advertisement, the required experience for the post was ten years, which the applicant did not possess.
The position was not readvertised, alerting potential applicants with less than ten years’ experience that they had a chance to reapply.
More than 40 applications were received prior to the October 8, 2018, deadline, at the end of which the person was selected.
According to COP Minute #125, dated December 31, 2018, the person received a two-year contract with effect from January 2, 2019, to January 31, 2021, with a salary of $25,000 and travelling allowance of $2,500.
Additionally, he has a security detail and use of a TTPS SUV.
4. Security secretary.
A private company associated with the senior cop lists a woman as a senior employee.
She is also currently employed as a secretary in the TTPS.
COP Minute #87/2018, dated September 27, 2018, indicates with effect from 03.09.18 to 02.09.20, the woman was given a two-year TTPS contract at a monthly rate of $13,000.
It remains unclear if she is on no-pay leave from the company, and whose interests she is representing at the TTPS.
However, during a meeting last year at the height of the Carnival fete season, police officers, along with the woman, were part of a security co-ordinating committee for the CIC fete.
The woman is said to have represented the interests of the private company.
On August 4, the Sunday Express sent questions to the woman via WhatsApp and a reminder on August 5.
The woman was also called on the phone on August 6, but all calls and messages went unanswered.
5. A firearm consultant was initially hired to conduct an audit of firearms within the TTPS, but the position was scrapped after officers of the armoury indicated to him he is a civilian and no communication was given that such a position existed.
The consultant did not have documentation and was told by officers he is a private citizen and the use of police firearms is not allowed.
The Sunday Express sent questions to the former consultant on August 4 and 6, but there was no response.