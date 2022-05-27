bpTT’s first phase of its drilling operations in 2022 is set to commence in the fourth quarter and, once successful, the company can fulfil existing gas supply contract obligations with the National Gas Company (NGC) and Atlantic.
In a media release yesterday, bpTT said when the Joe Douglas Jack Up rig returns to Trinidad in September, the drilling programme will involve development drilling of small pools; three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field.
It noted that if this drilling phase is successful, these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in early 2023.
“The second phase of the drilling programme includes the potential for three additional wells in the Angelin field, and this phase is currently progressing through the sanction process,” the release said.
The oil and gas company said following the drilling programme of the small pool opportunities, bpTT is also progressing work on an exploration campaign and is currently evaluating the exploration targets in the Columbus Basin and moving towards potentially adding these opportunities to the rig programme by early 2023.
BpTT’s president, Claire Fitzpatrick, said everyone is very excited to have the Joe Douglas rig back, and the company has been working hard on identifying and continuing to develop small pools within our acreage.
“Smaller pools of resources are more challenging to access, but targeting resources closer to our existing infrastructure allows us to develop those resources more economically and bring them into production immediately.
“At a time when the world needs more gas, we are pleased that we are ready to begin the first phase of this drilling campaign in the fourth quarter, and look forward to subsequent phases as we continue to efficiently access viable gas resources and, where possible, bring them to market in the shortest possible time,” Fitzpatrick added.