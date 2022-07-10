Joel Nanton has passed away.
Nanton was a teacher and mentor to many in the field of journalism. He worked with the Express Newspapers for several years and was an integral part of its internship programme.
Before his passing, Nanton was Chair, Journalism and Media at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies.
The Express extends condolences to his family, friends and former and present colleagues.