joel

Joel Nanton

Joel Nanton has passed away.

Nanton was a teacher and mentor to many in the field of journalism. He worked with the Express Newspapers for several years and was an integral part of its internship programme.

Before his passing, Nanton was Chair, Journalism and Media at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies.

The Express extends condolences to his family, friends and former and present colleagues.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

A team of policewomen will be leading the St Clair Police Station and its departments, which include the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Special Victims Department.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the St Clair Police Station will be led and managed by “newly minted” Woman Insp Renee Bain Keller, who recently was in charge of the Belmont Police Station.

BODILESS CAMERAS

BODILESS CAMERAS

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distribu­ted because of the lack of technological infrastructure.

He also said police officers do not consis­tently wear body came­ras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.

No public evidence of police using cameras

No public evidence of police using cameras

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is demanding to know the status of body cameras for police officers, in light of the police-involved triple fatal shootings in Port of Spain last weekend.

The incident led to the burning of tyres and blocking of streets in a massive protest in East Port of Spain on Monday.

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

GUNMEN shot dead two men as they stood outside a shop in Laventille on Friday night.

The victims, identified by police as Nigel “Monkin” Dubarry and Stanfield “Ouse” Allers, were ambushed around 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, said police.

Recommended for you