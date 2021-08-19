President of the Pharmaceutical Board of Trinidad and Tobago, Andrew Rahaman, was hospitalised on Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself.
Rahaman is the holder of a Firearm Users Licence and owner of two firearms.
According to a police report, Rahaman had just completed his exercise routine around the Queens Park Savannah when he attempted to enter his car at around 7.45pm. He was carrying firearms which were fully loaded with 9mm ammunition.
Police said Rahaman attempted to adjust one of the pistols, which was holstered and tucked in his right pants waist, causing it to discharge.
Rahaman drove himself to the St Clair Private Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the right thigh.
A team of officers visited the hospital and took possession of the two firearms, 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one spent shell, four magazines and a FUL booklet which were all found inside vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the St Clair Police Station.
Rahaman is in stable condition.