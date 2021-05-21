SENIOR Counsel and former attorney general John Jeremie has been appointed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie to chair the Covid-19 State of Emergency (SoE) tribunal.
The purpose of that tribunal is to hear complaints from members of the public who are detained during the SoE if a detainee believed officers were abusing their powers.
Also appointed to the tribunal were attorneys Ian Benjamin, SC, and Ravi Rajcoomar.
Those appointments were made on Thursday evening after President Paula-Mae Weekes issued the Emergency Powers (Tribunal) Regulations on Wednesday.
Under the regulations, those detained during the SoE, and while in the custody of the State can ask that the tribunal review their case. The tribunal may then appoint an attorney at the cost of the State provided the detainee cannot afford an attorney of their own.
However, the monetary cost of providing legal aid will be subjected to limitations imposed by Parliament.
On reviewing the case, the tribunal may also make recommendations on the necessity, or expediency of continuing to hold the detainee although the authority holding the individual is not mandated to act on the recommendation.
The regulations also allows the Chief Justice to issue practice directions for the procedure to be followed by the tribunal, which will include electronic hearings.
In signing off the regulations, the President directed that they have effect during the period of the public emergency which was declared on May 15.