wock

Twenty-two-year-old Emmanuel John faced a Couva magistrate on Wednesday, charged with the murder of Jaffet Williams.

Williams, 28 of California, was shot while standing on the roadway in Couva in June 2022.

John also known as ‘John Wick’, of Couva, faced further charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, when he appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince. The matter was adjourned to March 1.

Williams, 28 of California, was standing along the roadway in Couva, on June 20, 2022, when he was approached by a vehicle. An armed assailant who was an occupant of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on the victim, hitting him about the body before escaping. The victim died at the scene.

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgt Bridgemohan, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

A male suspect was held in the Couva area in January 2023, in connection with the incident. John, was charged by constable Henry, also of HBI Region Three, on January 31, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘State made no appearance’

‘State made no appearance’

It can’t get any more bizarre.

There was never an appearance by the State in the malicious prosecution lawsuit against the Attorney General, filed by the nine men accused and then acquitted of the murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

Erla gets unanimous vote

Erla gets unanimous vote

By a vote of 36 for, none against, the House of Representatives unanimously approved the notification for the nomination of 59-year-old Erla Harewood-Christopher at its sitting yesterday, creating history in the process with the first woman Commissioner of Police.

It is the first time since July 2010 when Canadian Dwayne Gibbs’ appointment was unanimously supported, that there was consensus on the nomination for the top cop position.

'Special Investigations Unit' officer charged in traffic warden row

'Special Investigations Unit' officer charged in traffic warden row

Police Constable Nicholson George has been charged following the incident in which he allegedly assaulted a traffic warden.

George, who is currently on suspension, was detained on Thursday afternoon.

Legal advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, and investigators were instructed to charge the officer, the Express was informed.

Recommended for you