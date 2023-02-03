Twenty-two-year-old Emmanuel John faced a Couva magistrate on Wednesday, charged with the murder of Jaffet Williams.
Williams, 28 of California, was shot while standing on the roadway in Couva in June 2022.
John also known as ‘John Wick’, of Couva, faced further charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, when he appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince. The matter was adjourned to March 1.
Williams, 28 of California, was standing along the roadway in Couva, on June 20, 2022, when he was approached by a vehicle. An armed assailant who was an occupant of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on the victim, hitting him about the body before escaping. The victim died at the scene.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgt Bridgemohan, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.
A male suspect was held in the Couva area in January 2023, in connection with the incident. John, was charged by constable Henry, also of HBI Region Three, on January 31, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.