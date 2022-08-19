Sylda Mudie

Sylda Mudie...shot dead.

The joint funeral which was expected to be held today for Sylda Mudie and her husband Carltus Mudie has been postponed.

A relative yesterday said that another date will have to be set as he confirmed that family members had contracted Covid-19 and the required quarantine time will have to elapse before the final rites.

On Wednesday the Express was told that one funeral will be held for the Mudies at the Roman Catholic Church in Gran Chemin, Moruga and the couple will be buried at the Catholic cemetery in Gran Chemin.

Sylda Mudie, 82, was shot by Carltus, 80, last week Friday at their Edward Trace, Moruga home.

Her body was found in the living room of the house.

Police said she was shot with a 16-gauge shotgun, owned by her husband who was the holder of a firearm user’s licence.

Crime scene

Damaged window: A crime scene investigator gathers evidence at the scene where the body of Sylda Mudie was discovered in Moruga yesterday.

Police officers who responded to the shooting, shot Carltus multiple times after he failed to comply with their instructions and instead pointed the gun in their direction. The gardener died hours later at the Intensive Care Unit at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The couple’s son who is in his 50s, was also chopped in the head during the incident. He was treated at hospital and discharged.

Sylda was described as a devout Catholic who taught the tenets of the faith.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woodbrook residents to hold peaceful protest today

Woodbrook residents have expressed opposition to ongoing construction work at Adam Smith Square along Ariapita Avenue being undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) as part of the Government’s Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project.

Phase one of the project includes repair and enhancement of the sidewalks, landscaping, installation of garbage bins, implementation of a cycling lane, demolition of old bus stops and installation of new shuttle stops, new signage, lighting and electronic bollards. Phase two includes using Adam Smith Square to house a police post and public washrooms.

Recommended for you