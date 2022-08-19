The joint funeral which was expected to be held today for Sylda Mudie and her husband Carltus Mudie has been postponed.
A relative yesterday said that another date will have to be set as he confirmed that family members had contracted Covid-19 and the required quarantine time will have to elapse before the final rites.
On Wednesday the Express was told that one funeral will be held for the Mudies at the Roman Catholic Church in Gran Chemin, Moruga and the couple will be buried at the Catholic cemetery in Gran Chemin.
Sylda Mudie, 82, was shot by Carltus, 80, last week Friday at their Edward Trace, Moruga home.
Her body was found in the living room of the house.
Police said she was shot with a 16-gauge shotgun, owned by her husband who was the holder of a firearm user’s licence.
Police officers who responded to the shooting, shot Carltus multiple times after he failed to comply with their instructions and instead pointed the gun in their direction. The gardener died hours later at the Intensive Care Unit at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The couple’s son who is in his 50s, was also chopped in the head during the incident. He was treated at hospital and discharged.
Sylda was described as a devout Catholic who taught the tenets of the faith.