A TEAM of police and soldiers recovered a quantity of high powered ammunition in Laventille this week.
The joint army and police patrol recovered 22 rounds of 5.52 ammunition in a while plastic bag hidden in a bushy area near an abandoned structure at Tillbury Place on July 13 around 10 p.m.
PCs Cupidore and Aguillera attached to the Port of Spain Task Force, and two members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.
The ammunition was seized and investigations into the find are continuing.
At the abandoned structure the officers also observed 15 marijuana trees approximately 5 feet tall.
The trees were uprooted and destroyed.
On the same patrol, around 11 p.m., the officers received information from officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) regarding a man wanted for sexual offences involving a minor.
The suspect was arrested, taken to the Besson Street Police Station and investigations are continuing by the CPU.