A 23-year-old has been charged with robbing the same supermarket three times.
Joshua McMillan is scheduled to appear at the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court today.
The charges stemmed from three robberies which occurred at a Point Fortin Fortin supermarket on December 23, 2020, January 17, 2021 and January 26, 2021.
On December 23, at around 9.47 pm four males, one armed with a cutlass, entered a supermarket located at Mainfield Road, Point Fortin. The suspects announced a hold-up and escaped on foot after taking a quantity of cash and alcohol valued at $6,227.80. Officers on patrol in the area responded, observed the suspects and chased them.
S teenage suspect was arrested and the other three suspects escaped.
The second incident occurred on Sunday January, 17, at around 8 pm.
Three men with with cutlasses entered the supermarket and announced a robbery. They escaped after taking a quantity of cash and alcohol valued at $4,540.
On Tuesday at around 8.30 pm, two males, one armed with a hatchet, entered the supermarket and announced a hold-up. They escaped after taking $2,890 from the
owner. Officers on mobile patrol in the area responded and arrested the two suspects, who were then taken to the Pt. Fortin Police Station.
Ag Supt Singh, PCs Edwards, Padilla and Constantine and WPC Dyer- Bailey continued enquiries into the incidents. McMillan was subsequently charged.