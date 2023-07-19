It was a bittersweet reunion on Monday night, as the 20-year-old woman detained by police in connection with a chopping incident at her family’s home in Barrackpore was released into the care of her loved ones.
The woman, who allegedly chopped off her father’s left hand in an attempt to save her mother from a brutal beating, had been placed in a holding cell at Gasparillo Police Station.
She was released around 5.45 p.m. on Monday, after a team of attorneys with Globe Law Chambers, in Princes Town, intervened.
The woman was allowed to leave police custody pending further enquires.
In an interview yesterday, her sister said: “She will not speak with anyone until she gets an attorney.
“She is in good condition, she was treated well, and now we are trying to get some legal advice on how to move forward.”
The woman’s father, a 61-year-old sanitation worker, remains in stable condition at San Fernando General Hospital.
Doctors were unable to reattach his hand.
Relatives said the amputee was remorseful and pleaded for his family’s forgiveness.
“He was crying and saying he was sorry for what happened. He didn’t expect this to happen,” a relative said.
The man’s 58-year-old wife is also being treated at hospital for a wound to the head.
The woman, who is also a grandmother, was at her Oropouche Trace home last Friday when she and her husband began arguing and he beat her on the head with an iron chair, relatives said.
The woman called out to her daughter, who lives in a nearby house, begging for help.
The daughter told police she shouted out to her father to stop, but he refused. She then ran over and was threatened by the man.
The 20-year-old woman said she grabbed a cutlass and swung it at her father, severing his hand. He was also chopped in the right arm.
The couple was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Their daughter was detained by police.