Work-from-home arrangements may become a more permanent feature within the public service as the benefits of it have been recognised during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration Claudelle McKellar noted yesterday that work-from-home arrangements had been implemented in the public sector as a measure to limit movement during the pandemic period, but he said it may have a bigger role in the public service going forward.
McKellar was speaking during a Joint Select Committee meeting on social services and public administration, held to examine the impact of work-from-home and other alternative work arrangements, policies and initiatives on public sector productivity and service delivery.
“We recognise that work-from-home and other alternative arrangements have a bigger role to play in the service delivery model that could be adopted or implemented for the public service,” McKellar said.
“We are now in the age of digitisation and digitalisation of the public service and the wider national community. The Government has clearly stated its intention to move us towards a digital economy, a digital Trinidad and Tobago. In such an environment...we want to move to a situation where citizens and stakeholders, whether locally or abroad, can access government services online.”
McKellar said when this happens, it is possible that certain service providers may not be needed in an office.
“That person can, with the appropriate technology and training, provide services to customers and clients from the comfort of their own home.”
He said, in some cases, it may result in reduced wait times as well as less time spent in traffic while commuting to and from an office.
“So it really can contribute and facilitate the ease of doing business, both for the customers and citizenry who seek to access services, as well as from on the supply side. So work-from-home could be part of not just a response to the pandemic, but also as part of the service delivery model for the public service.”
Not an entitlement
However, McKellar stressed that not all jobs are the same and there are functions that cannot be performed from home.
He said while those required to come out to work may feel that they are treated unfairly, work-from-home is not an entitlement.
“Some officers may feel the ability or facility to work from home is an entitlement or a right. No, it is not. It is a mechanism of allowing the work of the ministry or the organisation to continue using different methodologies.
"People have to be mature enough to recognise that not all jobs are the same. I might be in a job function that does not lend itself to such an arrangement. It is not an issue of unfair treatment, it is not an issue of bias, it is just the nature of the work.”
McKellar said there is a need for baseline studies to determine the level of productivity in the public service so that it can be determined whether productivity has been positively or negatively impacted by work-from-home and other alternative arrangements.
He noted that a work-from-home policy is currently being examined by the Ministry of Planning and Development and that policy will address the matter in a more in-depth way.
Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial said there are a number of jobs in the public service that can be done remotely or through a “hybrid” system of both work-from-home and field work.
However, he said, for any formal work-from-home policy to be introduced, there would have to be consultation with the recognised majority unions as terms and conditions of employment would have to be reviewed.