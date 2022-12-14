JTA mourns crash death

AN “immediate appeal” is to be filed against yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of former police commissioner Gary Griffith, the Office of the Attorney General has announced.

The announcement came in the form of a media release not long after Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an interim injunction to Griffith, effectively restricting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying an executive summary of the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.