JTA mourns crash death

A San Fernando man has died following a crash along the Uriah Bulter Highway, near the Caroni overpass on Wednesday.
Paul Ali, a 31-year-old supermarket employee, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex while being treated.
Police said Ali, of Priam Street, was driving his blue Nissan AD Wagon south along the Uriah Butler Highway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at around 5.15am.
The vehicle overturned several times.
Ali was trapped inside the vehicle and fire officers had to be called in to assist in getting him out of the wreckage.
Police said Ali was severely injured and was taken to hospital where he died.
Ali was employed at JTA Supermarket at C3 Shopping Centre in San Fernando.