paul

A San Fernando man has died following a crash along the Uriah Bulter Highway, near the Caroni overpass on Wednesday.

Paul Ali, a 31-year-old supermarket employee, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex while being treated.

Police said Ali, of Priam Street, was driving his blue Nissan AD Wagon south along the Uriah Butler Highway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at around 5.15am.

The vehicle overturned several times.

Ali was trapped inside the vehicle and fire officers had to be called in to assist in getting him out of the wreckage.

Police said Ali was severely injured and was taken to hospital where he died.

Ali was employed at JTA Supermarket at C3 Shopping Centre in San Fernando.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JTA mourns crash death

JTA mourns crash death

A San Fernando man has died following a crash along the Uriah Bulter Highway, near the Caron…

‘Immediate appeal being filed’

‘Immediate appeal being filed’

AN “immediate appeal” is to be filed against yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of former police commissioner Gary Griffith, the Office of the Attorney General has announced.

The announcement came in the form of a media release not long after Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an interim injunction to Griffith, effectively restricting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying an executive summary of the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

One December day 34 years ago, a suitcase bomb exploded aboard a passenger jet as it flew from London to New York.

People and plane parts rained from the sky over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland.

In all, 270 lives were lost that day in what remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), has been temporarily restrained by the High Court from laying an executive summary of the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report, or any part of it, in Parliament.

The restriction may remain in place until March, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling in a judicial review claim brought by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against the NSC.

Money for 5 cops’ families

Money for 5 cops’ families

THE families of five police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received compensation from the State.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state whether the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty, have been receiving compensation packages.

Recommended for you