THE one-month extension of the deadline for public sector workers to identify their Covid-19 vaccination status is an extension of fear and anxiety, says the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) general secretary Ozzi Warwick.
“Even if you postpone it, there’s still that fear that if you’re not vaccinated by the 17th of February you’re going to lose your job. It’s just an extension of the fear, uncertainty and anxiety amongst people,” he said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the deadline for public servants to get vaccinated to work in the public sector is now February 17, 2022.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been holding consultations and drafting law to legislate a vaccine policy to create public sector quasi safe zones whereby public sector employees are required to be vaccinated to work.
If they are unvaccinated they face being furloughed.
“The difficulty we have is that we continue to call for genuine, good faith discussions and simply postponing the deadline means that we’re still talking under duress. There’s still this attempt to impose this vaccine mandate,” said Warwick.
He said the question is not about the time but the actual mandate itself.
“We are of the firm view that people have a right to choose,” he said.
He reiterated that “genuine” discussions must take place to come up with alternatives so that people can go to work.
He said during this time people are afraid of the Covid-19 virus but they’re also afraid of the vaccine.
“Now on top of all that level of anxiety you’re faced with a situation where you can lose your job. It’s an extension of the fear and that’s not the right approach to the crisis,” he said
Asked if the appointment of a five-member committee chaired by Prof Terrence Seemungal to investigate Covid-19 deaths and the health system provides any level of comfort to the union, Warwick said it should have been done much earlier.
He said this move was in response to the union expressing extreme concern.
“We indicated that we wanted to have a sort of independent team where they would provide experts as well as we would provide some names but not just look at the provision of healthcare itself but really looking at the data itself,” he said.
He said there is no doubt that the five people are all professionals but the union was of the view that it should be extended for the union to also appoint independent experts.
Under duress
JTUM has sent several letters to both the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
Asked if in all the correspondence exchanged if there has been any compromise or acceptance of the unions’ recommendations or proposals, Warwick said “not that we are aware of”.
He said the vaccine policy is being rolled out under “duress”.
“They are saying that if you do not comply with the State, you are going to lose your job. I really want that to sink in a bit,” he said.
He said over the next month the union will be pushing back against this policy. The union held a candlelight vigil outside the Prime Minister’s official St Ann’s residence yesterday evening.