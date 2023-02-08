A JUDGE who was criticised for aborting a criminal trial, following an attorney’s behaviour, yesterday responded that there is a need for ongoing legal and judicial education but she looks forward to the lawyer practising before her again.
It was last week that Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds aborted a shooting with intent trial.
While delivering a preliminary ruling on an application by an attorney for the Office of the director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), defence attorney Josiah Soo-Hon left the bar table without seeking her permission, and exited the courtroom.
Assistant DPP Danielle Thompson brought his absence to the judge’s attention. Ramsumair-Hinds adjourned the matter to the following day and, at that hearing, said she had to ensure the accused faced a fair trial and brought Soo-Hon’s competence as an attorney and his knowledge of the law into question. She aborted the trial and discharged the jury.
In a release, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which is led by senior counsel Israel Khan, said it was in “robust disagreement” with the judge’s decision to abort the trial and called on her to retract her statement about the lawyer’s competence in the matter.
In addressing the issue at the end of a court hearing yesterday, Ramsumair-Hinds said that not enough was known about the incident.
“When you’re hearing the words disrespect and discourteous being used in terms of what transpired, I don’t think it fits.”
The judge said she believed she exercised “a great deal of restraint” in relation to what occurred.
“There was a build-up and it has always been my approach to maintain the dignity of the court and a good, contemporary, healthy bench-bar relationship. I thought that my reputation spoke for itself in that regard and that’s the danger with using broad brushes when you’re speaking to an issue.”
Ramsumair-Hinds said that a bench-bar mentorship means that the attorneys learn from the bench and vice versa. “I think I might be one of the few judges who encourages novel approaches and arguments from young counsel and you are surprised sometimes by what comes from the bar and you learn as well there.”
She asked that it be conveyed to the lawyer that she encourages all young attorneys.
“I look forward to seeing him practise again before me and soon too. I believe he’s made of tougher mettle than we give him any credit for or any young attorney.
This is not a practice for the faint-hearted and I know full well that when you get a little criticism in the courtroom, from the bench, you learn. You never forget the experience and you learn a lot from it … I don’t know how it’s being misconstrued now but I have tried very hard to be patient and to use guidance when I’m dealing with attorneys.”
Ramsumair-Hinds said she had concerns about the safety of a trial.
“Right or wrong, I did what I thought was right, in the circumstances, for a man who faced an indictment … It is what it is, we live and we learn.”
The judge added that she is an advocate for continuing legal and judicial education and said, “I hope, when the dust settles, we really see what took place and be focused on substance over form. But the take away really and truly is on-gong education.”
She said she has learnt from the incident and would revise her approach to issues that could be handled in chambers.
Ramsumair-Hinds said that, in the past, she faced and also witnessed rebukes from the bench to the bar and suggested that those days were however gone.
This was disagreed with by the attorneys at the sitting who laughed at the statement and said that rebukes still take place.