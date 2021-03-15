A “TROUBLING” issue has been brought to the attention of the High Court in which Police Commissioner Gary Griffith allegedly delved into the realm of a judicial officer and ordered that no bail be granted to a man who was held in violation of the Public Health Regulations last year.
Griffith allegedly ordered his officers to not facilitate the granting of bail at the police station level to a Beetham man who was arrested last June for gathering in a group exceeding five members.
It was not until two days later and after spending approximately 37 hours in custody that the man, Keston Jackie, was granted bail.
The constitutional claim came up before Justice Frank Seepersad on Monday in which the judge stated the case had set off alarm bells for the court.
The judge said if Jackie’s claims were proven to be true, his case would have the effect of assisting the court in defining the power of police officers, including the commissioner in relation to a person being granted or denied bail at the station level for bailable offences.
"People have to understand the remit of their authority and bat within their crease," said the judge.
He went to add that police officers had no authority to dictate whether or not a citizen should be granted or denied bail after being charged for a summary offence.
This was up to the discretion of a justice of the peace, he stated.
"The Commissioner of Police or any police officer has absolutely no legal authority to deny a citizen from accessing bail if it is a bailable offence," stated the judge.
The claim was brought last year by Jackie who claimed that on June 10, he was arrested in an establishment known as the Hideaway Bar located upstairs Royal Castle, Eastern Main Road, Curepe.
Following his arrest, he was taken to St Joseph Police Station where a Woman Police Constable (WPC) informed him he would not be granted bail based on Griffith’s instructions.
Jackie stated that justice of the peace Stephen Young even visited the station with the intention of granting him bail until his court appearance, but he was turned away based on the commissioner’s instructions.
“I had been in police custody for approximately 37 hours although having been charged with a summary offence. Despite same, I had been denied the opportunity brought before the judicial officer (justice of the peace) and had not been afforded my first hearing to obtain bail with no valid reason for my continued detention being given,” he stated.
At the hearing, Justice Seepersad said he had the intention of issue a summons for the justice of the peace to appear in court as a witness.
However, Jackie’s attorney Lemuel Murphy said that was not necessary since the JP was willing to voluntarily appear at trial to give evidence.
Justice Seepersad then gave directions for the filing of submissions by attorneys for both sides, Once this is done within the court’s directions, the matter will proceed to trial on May 10.