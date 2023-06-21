Judge blocks transfers

The High Court has dismissed an application by the Office of the Attorney General to lift an interim injunction that was previously granted to two prison officers preventing the Commissioner of Prisons from transferring them to the Port of Spain Prison.
Justice Margaret Mohammed yesterday refused the application, saying if the injunction was lifted, the officers would suffer the greater prejudice as opposed to the Prison Service.
The officers, Javed Boodram and Sherwin Ramnarine, both of whom are practising Muslims, are contending that the decision to have them transferred was a form of punishment for them refusing to shave their beards.
In February, Justice Mohammed granted the interim relief pending the hearing of their substantive claim. The officers claim that the demand that they shave their beards was in breach of their constitutional right to freedom of religious belief and observance.
While she proceeded to grant the interim injunction, attorneys for the AG’s Office later filed their application to have it lifted.
The attorneys argued that the Commissioner of Prisons was vested with the authority to transfer any officer from one prison to another whenever he sees fit.
In the application, it was stated by Assistant Prisons Commissioner Elvin Scanterbury, in his affidavit, said the two were transferred under a temporary assignment order.
He explained that such transfers are done as the need arises. Scanterbury went on to explain that a temporary assignment order is different from a general order, as the former can be rescinded or changed at any time, while a general order is long term and the process for rescinding is different.
He stated that when a prison officer is temporarily assigned to a post, a time period for the length of the transfer is not usually given as transfers depend on the need for personnel.
Confines of the law
But in her ruling, Justice Mohammed said while she accepted that the Prisons Commissioner had the power to transfer any officer to meet the needs of the service, this must be done within the confines of the law.
“In my opinion, the relevant law is Regulation 29 which makes provision for the transfer of an officer. Regulation 29 only makes provision for the transfer of an officer. There is no provision in the PSCR (Public Service Commission Regulations) which speaks about the ‘re-assignment’ of an officer either temporary or permanent. The Commissioner ought to know the law and he cannot create a new term called ‘reassignment’ which is not provided for in the law in order to avoid complying with the law,” said the judge.
She said, based on the timing of the transfers, it appeared to her that it was in fact a form of punishment on the officers, as it took place just days after Boodram and Ramkissoon issued pre-action protocol letters to the Commissioner.
“In my opinion, based on the sequence of events from the issue of the pre-action protocol letter on February 10, 2023 to the order for the transfer on February 17, 2023, the transfer of the claimants with immediate effect was not coincidental,” she said.
As part of their substantive claim, the officers are seeking to have the court declare that paragraph 11 of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Regulation General Order No. 104 of 2006 is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.
Under the regulation, officers were required to be clean shaven except for if they received an exemption for medical reasons.
Ramnarine had been a member of the service since 2002 and is currently assigned to the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, while Boodram enlisted in the service in 2014 and is assigned to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
Grew beards
Both of them converted to Islam after joining the service, but claimed that they were continuously being threatened with disciplinary action by senior officers if they refused to shave their beards.
Boodram had even received medical clearance to keep his beard but, in spite of this, he was still being ordered by his superiors to be clean-shaven.
In addition to the Commissioner not being allowed to transfer the officers, they are not to be prevented by the Commissioner or any other officer from reporting to duty at the facilities they are currently assigned.
The actions were filed by a team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.
In it, Ramlogan said some officers who do not even belong to the Islamic faith or had medical clearance were allowed to grow their beards.
It was also ironic that even prisoners were allowed to do so based on their religious belief, but that his clients were not, he said.
This makes three the number of prison officers who have taken the State to court over the same issue.
In early February, Justice Mohammed also granted interim relief to prison officer Arshad Singh after his attorneys brought proceedings against the Commissioner.
Like in the case of Ramnarine and Boodram, the Prisons Commissioner is restrained from having him transferred or taking any other form of disciplinary proceedings against him pending the hearing and outcome of his substantive claim for constitutional relief.