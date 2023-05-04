Justice Devindra Rampersad, the judge who last week ruled in favour of firearms dealer Brent Thomas in a constitutional claim, called a virtual emergency hearing yesterday of lawyers involved in the matter.
Last week, the judge said he found that members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had acted unlawfully when they went to Barbados, “abducted” Thomas and brought him back to Trinidad and Tobago before charging him for possession of firearms for which he had the requisite licences.
Since the ruling, there had been much commentary in the public domain on the judgment, including from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
At yesterday’s hearing, the Express understands the judge was highly critical of some of the public commentary by top-ranking government officials. The Express further understands Justice Rampersad said that in due course, the Judiciary itself will be issuing a media release in response to some of the criticisms the court had been receiving over the judgment.
The matter was called virtually at 3.30 p.m.
“I cannot say much but the judge was not pleased with some of the criticisms of the judgment. He indicated that the judiciary will be responding to some of these claims very soon,” said one of the attorneys in the matter.
On Monday, Hinds held a news conference aired on State-owned TTT in which he spoke of the judgment. He opined that criminal elements also had friends in high places, including the Police Service, the Customs Division, Immigration, the Defence Force and even the Judiciary, and that some of those in Parliament were friends with criminals.
Hinds also stated that the State will be appealing the judgment of Justice Rampersad.
“From the little information available to me, the police would have obtained warrants and gone to the home and offices of the claimant. They would have found things according to the police that were prohibited items, namely automatic firearms and hand grenades, and on the basis of those the police took the action that it took.
“It had nothing to do with me as minister, the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. That was police carrying out police operations in the way it does,” Hinds had stated.
In his judgment, Justice Rampersad stated that the actions of the officers were so damning that it resulted in the “complete and utter stripping away” of Thomas’ dignity and reputation and that of his business, Specialist Shooters Training Centre.
The action was carried out with the clear objective of “pummelling and humiliating the first claimant (Thomas) with search warrant after search warrant and the September arrest and the October abduction all to obviously bring him to his knees”, the judge said, further labelling it as “oppressive harassment”.
While the court has ruled in Thomas’ favour, it is yet to make an assessment on damages that is to be awarded.
Background
The 61-year-old businessman was arrested on September 29 in Trinidad but later released. He was rearrested in Barbados en-route to Miami to visit his cardiologist and forcibly returned to this country before being charged with possession of a number of firearms including rifles and grenades.
The judge had noted that for every firearm Thomas was charged for being in illegal possession of, he had the requisite licences signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police.
The judge pointed out that these permits were never revoked. He also voided the various warrants obtained by Sgt Matthew Haywood and ASP Birch, saying that Birch’s admission that he did not speak to anyone who granted the permits was a shocking admission.
Given his ruling, the criminal proceedings against Thomas has since been permanently stayed. This means he is now free of all the charges.
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein argued the constitutional claim on behalf of Thomas with the assistance of attorneys Devesh Maharaj, Sasha Bridgmohansingh and Cheyenne Lugo.
Representing the Office of the Attorney General were attorneys Gilbert Peterson, SC, Vanessa Gopaul, Svetlana Dass, Michelle Benjamin, Lianne Thomas and Adana Hosang; while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which was named as the second defendant, was represented by Senior Counsel Ian Benjamin, Tekiyah Jorsling, Laura Persad and Chantelle Le Gall.