The Appeal Court has overturned the ruling of a High Court judge who had struck out a $34 million negligence claim brought by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SportTT) against 14 of its former directors arising out of the failed LifeSport Programme.
Making the decision yesterday were Justices of Appeal Peter Rajkumar and Ronnie Boodoosingh in the procedural appeal brought by the company against the ruling of Justice Ricky Rahim.
Last November, Justice Rahim dismissed the negligence aspect of the lawsuit, saying even under breach of fiduciary duty, the company’s claim could not be made out since the case, on a whole, did not appear to disclose clear, ascertainable evidence of loss suffered.
This was necessary since proof of actual loss or damage was a crucial part of the tort of negligence, he said.
Given the judge’s ruling, the company was only allowed to pursue its breach of fiduciary duty aspect of the claim against the former directors and chief executive officer.
It is in relation to a contract between the defendants and eBeam Interact Ltd which was entered into in 2013.
But yesterday, Justices Rajkumar and Boodoosingh both agreed that the High Court judge had gotten it wrong.
Named as defendants in the claim are former directors Sebastian Paddington, Chela Lamsee-Ebanks, Reynold Bala, Morris Blanc, Nisa Dass, Anyl Gopeesingh, Sabrenah Khayyam, Cheemattee Martin, Matthew Quamina, Annan Ramnansingh, Kent Samlal, Harnarine Seeram Singh, Milton Siboo and former chief executive John Mollenthiel.
In their ruling, the judges both agreed there was a distinction between evidence of the existence of loss and evidence of proof of its quantum.
The trial judge’s formulation of ascertainable evidence of loss elided the distinction between the two.
This does not deprive a court of jurisdiction to assess damages as best as it can, including making an award for nominal damages if appropriate, they stated.
They said the pleadings of the company were not dependent on proof of loss of the specific $34 million or any other specific quantum. All that was needed was the existence of a loss to be raised during the trial.
“Once evidence of the existence of loss was shown to exist, the weight to be attributed to that evidence, or even the evidence as to its quantum was a matter for trial and not for determination in a mini-trial at a preliminary stage of prior thereto,” the judgment read.
In addition, the judges also struck out a cross appeal by the former directors for the entire claim against them to be dismissed.
The matter has been set for trial in October of next year.
Appearing on behalf of the company was attorney Colin Kangaloo, SC, John Lee and Stephanie Moe.
The defendants were represented by attorneys Anand Beharrylal, KC, Anthony Vieira, SC, Rishi Dass, SC, Jagdeo Singh, Shiv Sharma, Karina Singh, Keston Lewis, Roger Kawalsingh, Ravi Mungalsingh, Tara Bhariosingh, Anil Maharaj, Nicole de Verteuil-Milne, Adrian Ramoutar, Sushma Gopeesingh, Kamini Persaud-Maraj, Neil Bisnath, Lydia Mendonca, Richard Jagai, Andrea Bhagwandeen and Dharmendra Punwassee.