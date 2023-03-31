GIVEN that the leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is focusing on prayer to help it in its crime fight, it could only be hoped that prayers would also be relied on to assist the police in conducting their obligations before the court in a timely manner.
So said Justice Frank Seepersad on Wednesday during the hearing of a lawsuit brought by activist Victor Roberts, who claimed he was wrongfully denied permission by the Office of the Police Commissioner to stage a protest in December of last year.
Roberts, who wanted to stage a march from Palo Seco to San Fernando, sent a request to the commissioner’s office on December 2 to hold the march on December 10, but it was denied. He later filed the claim in the High Court.
At a previous hearing of the claim, Justice Seepersad had directed that attorneys for the Office of the Police Commissioner ensure that Supt Theodore-Persad file her affidavit in response to Roberts’ claim for the court to further manage the matter and have it progressed to trial.
‘Busy schedule’
However, at Wednesday’s hearing, attorneys for the State said they had been unable to finalise Supt Theodore-Persad’s affidavit, given the officer’s busy schedule.
One of the State’s attorneys informed the court that while the affidavit had been completed, it needed to be rechecked by Theodore-Persad to ensure the contents were accurate before it is filed.
The judge, however, took issue with this position, saying from the time a pre-action protocol letter is issued, the intended defendant needed to consider it as the likelihood of future court action being filed and should move to get its house in order from the get-go.
“I said it previously and I am going to say it again—from the moment a pre-action protocol letter is received, the particular matter has to be flagged and all of the relevant persons who have information with respect to the contents of the said letter need to start putting in place a position.
“This is either to see if there is going to be an agreement or a concession regarding what was sought in the pre-action protocol letter, or whether it is going to be contested.
“If it is going to be contested, you simply cannot sit back and wait for the institution of the proceedings, but a proactive approach has to be undertaken where the defendant starts getting itself ready for the litigation that is going to come,” said the judge.
What kind of example is being set?
Justice Seepersad noted that the court had given a timeline within which the affidavit had to be filed, yet the order of the court was not complied with.
The judge asked if police officers were not complying with the orders of the court, then what type of example was that setting for other members of the public.
“I find it rather unacceptable that the application for the extension would come on the very last day that the affidavit had to be filed, with the court already having granted an extension, nearly a three-week extension.
“The court is acutely aware of the multifaceted nature of duties that First Division officers in the Police Service may have to discharge, but this court cannot wait on or be subjected to the convenience of the police.
“A matter is before the High Court and every effort has to be made that orders of the court are complied with. If the police cannot comply with orders generated by the court, what message does that send to the rest of the society?
“Given that the leadership of the police is focusing on the power of prayer, which is indeed significant, one would hope that prayers are said so they can conduct their obligations in an efficient and timely manner. But this lax approach to litigation will not be tolerated by this court,” said the judge.
In the end, he granted a further extension of time for the filing of the affidavit—no later than April 7.
However, the judge said the scant disregard of the orders of the court could not go without consequences, and ordered that the Office of the Commissioner of Police pay the legal costs incurred by Roberts for yesterday’s hearing.
Should the parties be unable to determine the quantum to be paid, Justice Seepersad said he would make the assessment at a later date.
Roberts is being represented by Anand Beharrylal, KC.