JUSTICE Frank Seepersad yesterday stood among the graves at Monkey Town Public Cemetery as an order was made concerning the burial sites of the family members of a woman who brought action against the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC).
Savitiri Sookram took action against the PDRC over works she said had disturbed the resting place of her seven relatives, including her husband who died in 2018.
It was last month that Sookram, 67, of Barrackpore, filed the matter against the chairman, aldermen and councillors of the corporation following work at the location by a contractor hired by the PDRC.
In lieu of the interim injunction, the PDRC, which was repairing a roadway in the cemetery, made undertakings that it would desist from carrying out work for 30 days.
Last week, Seepersad made an order that the cemetery be closed to the public and secured by municipal police officers. He also restrained the corporation from carrying out works until his site visit.
The judge was shown photographs but decided to be present at the cemetery to view the extent of the work.
At 1 p.m. yesterday, police officers, court staff, attorneys for both parties and others who had interest in the matter were present for the hearing.
The judge and others stood at the site of the work and at least one human bone was visible.
The judge said there was no doubt that the graves have been affected and added that in a civilised society bodies would have been exhumed and reburied before any work started. He said that while this was not done, the disrupted remains must now be treated with respect.
He also said that the primary concern of the court, at this stage, was to ensure that the dead rest in peace and abate the emotional distress of the affected family.
The judge ordered that the corporation could resume road work but it must be contained to two feet from the retaining wall. The Ministry of Local Government is also to issue exhumation orders by tomorrow.
The corporation is to meet on Thursday to decide whether it will consent to pay for the exhumations and reburial. Should there be no agreement, the court will decide who is to pay when the matter is recalled on Friday.
Sookram was represented by attorneys Wayne Beharry, Satesh Emrit and Indira Binda.
Attorneys Narad Harrikissoon and Andre Sinanan represented the PDRC.