The application to have the case against the men charged with the murder of six year old Sean Luke permanently stayed has been refused.
Luke was killed in a cane field near his Orange Valley, Couva home in March 2006. An autopsy found he died from internal bleeding caused when a cane stalk was inserted through the rectum.
Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoor were minors when they were charged following his death.
The recent application to have the matter permanently stayed was made by the attorney Mario Merritt for Mitchell after it was revealed that the lawyer who defended him while the matter was before the Couva Magistrate’s Court, appeared last November as a prosecutor in the case.
In her 20-page ruling on Monday afternoon, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds dealt with the issues of the impossibility of a fair trial and the compromise of the integrity of the criminal justice system.
The judge found there is no evidence of a real risk of direct or inadvertent disclosure of confidential information by the now State attorney to the prosecution and therefore no basis upon which it can be said that a fair trial is an impossibility.
The judge did not mince words when it came to the conduct of the State attorney who is to be further restrained from the matter. Ramsumair-Hinds said that while the lawyer's conduct offended the court and warranted scrutiny, a stay should not be ordered for the purpose of disciplining prosecutorial misconduct.
She however said that it does not mean that prosecutorial misconduct should be condoned or ignored and directed the registrar of the Supreme Court to send the transcripts, submissions and affidavits in the matter to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, the Director of Public prosecution and to the State attorney involved. “It is my recommendation that the relevant bodies responsible for her supervision investigate her conduct in this matter.”
The judge found that the present prosecution team was a credible one. This includes State attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Sophia Sandy-Smith and Anju Bhola.
Chatoo is being represented by attorney Evans Welch.
At the last hearing, the issue of the location of the men’s remand to the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre was raised and their attorneys spoke of their clients’ safety should they be moved. The two who are now adults, have been at the facility over the years of their incarceration. The judge said the present Commissioner of Prisons indicated that the court's order was the only reason they were being remanded at this facility.
She yesterday remanded the men to a facility that is suitable to the nature of the charge, their age, their demeanour and their needs, in particular their security concerns. She said it was up to the Commissioner of Prisons to keep them where he determines is suitable.
The matter was adjourned to Thursday.