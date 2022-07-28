A CONVICTED child rapist was ordered to be released from prison yesterday.
His name is Roger “Cheroke” Hernandez and he was charged with the rape and grievous sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl back in 2005.
Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds yesterday ordered that Hernandez be released from prison, given that he had already served his term of imprisonment for the offences while awaiting trial.
The sentence was to be eight years behind bars, but Hernandez, 42, has been on remand for the past eight years and ten months.
He was charged with the rape of the schoolgirl on July 8, 2005, in Arima, after she left her workplace at a shoe store where she had obtained a job during the vacation period that year.
But in spite of ordering that he be released on time served, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds also ordered that as conditions of his release, Hernandez is to also report to St Joseph police twice per year for the next four years.
His name is to also be placed on the sexual offenders registry. The Registrar of the Supreme Court was ordered to inform the Office of the Commissioner of Police of Hernandez’s release.
Earlier this week, the judge gave a maximum sentence indication (MSI) of the highest possible term Hernandez would be made to serve if he decided to plead guilty based on a plea agreement arrived upon between his attorneys and those for the State.
On the charge of rape, the judge said she was of the view the highest term was 12 years. With regard to the grievous sexual assault offence, she believed the appropriate term was eight years.
Public defender Adelia Jordan appeared on behalf of Hernandez.
The State’s case was that the victim was working at a shoe store in Arima during the 2005 July/August vacation period, and came to know Hernandez since he was employed at a nearby business place.
On the day of the incident, she had just finished work and was about to meet some friends, when she was approached by Hernandez.
He asked her to follow him to an upstairs room in the area, which she did.
Once there, the State, which was represented by attorney Ravita-Persad-Maharaj, said Hernandez began undressing himself, removed her clothing and forced the girl to have intercourse.
He also forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Days later, the girl and her mother reported the incident to Arima police, after which Hernandez was arrested and charged with the offences.