THE owner of a Maltese puppy that was mauled to death by a German shepherd dog belonging to her neighbour has been ordered to receive compensation for the death of her pet.
Making the order yesterday during a virtual hearing was Justice Frank Seepersad, who delivered a summary judgment in favour of the puppy’s owner.
But the judge did not give directives for the payment of compensation. Instead, he had the matter sent before a High Court master for a determination that is to take place on a date that is yet to be set.
The case was brought by Dr Aleena Ishmael, a medical doctor at the Caura Hospital, against her neighbours Navin Birbal and Sati Ramnarine.
The mauling of the puppy took place on December 30, 2021, when the German shepherd escaped from its owner’s property in Valsayn.
At first, the High Court was being asked by Ishmael to make an order for the German shepherd to be killed.
But this was refused by the judge after he was informed that the dog, at the time of the first hearing, had already been relocated.
At the hearing yesterday, Justice Seepersad said he was of the view that the claimant was in fact entitled to compensation for the death of her pet, but he was leaving the quantum of damages to be assessed in the hands of a High Court master.
The facts in the case were that on the day in question, the German shepherd, named “Rusty”, escaped from its owner’s Valsayn property and mauled the Maltese puppy, named “Malakai”, to death.
At a previous hearing, attorney Lasana Murray informed the court that Birbal and Ramnarine, the owners of the German shepherd, have since had the dog removed to another location.
However, attorney Richard Jaggasar, who appeared on behalf of Ishmael, said while this was a welcomed move, his client was fearful that Birbal and Ramnarine would have the “dangerous dog” return to its original home once yesterday’s hearing was complete.
As a consequence, Justice Seepersad ordered that the German shepherd not be returned to the property until the trial was heard and completed.
He also ordered that two other dogs owned by the defendants be properly secured and not be allowed to escape the premises. This was agreed upon.
The judge also warned Birbal and Ramnarine that the interim order had the effect of an injunction, and if it were to be breached, there were consequences to follow, including possible imprisonment.
Ishmael claimed that on December 30, Rusty escaped from its owner’s property, entered hers and attempted to attack her.
She said while at the time she was nursing a fractured foot, she managed to escape the attack, causing “extensive damage” to her fracture.
Ishmael said after raising an alarm, her mother attempted to chase Rusty from the property but was unsuccessful. Instead, it proceeded to maul the puppy, Malakai, to death.
As an alternative to having Rusty killed, Ishmael asked that if its owners were eventually allowed to have it returned to their property, they keep and maintain it in a confined space from which it cannot escape.
Judge queries $30,000 in damages for loss of pet
Additionally, Ishmael was asking that she be paid general damages of $130,000, special damages of $15,000, nominal damages to be assessed by the court, as well as her legal costs in bringing the claim.
The special damages included $30,000 for the loss of Malakai.
But Justice Seepersad questioned this sum.
“Why is it that the claimant is seeking $30,000 for the loss of her dog when in reality, a person can be awarded somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 for the loss of a child?” asked the judge.
Jaggasar said Malakai was considered to be a part of Ishmael’s family and was loved and cherished. The loss of the puppy, he said, caused immense emotional distress and, therefore, the sum of $30,000 was not unreasonable.
But Justice Seepersad pointed out that Ishmael was already seeking, as part of her request for general damages, a sum of money for emotional distress.
As the hearing progressed, Jaggasar said that since the incident, his client, a medical doctor who worked on contract at the Caura Hospital, had been unable to regularly attend work given the trauma of losing her pet.
Her senior doctors had also advised her that she needed to rest her fractured foot until it was healed to the point that she could resume duties.
Since she was on contract, Jaggasar explained that for each day Ishmael stayed away from work, she did not receive a salary and, therefore, Birbal and Ramnarine ought to be ordered to compensate her for loss of earnings.
The entire incident, he said, was captured on CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras.
Murray said that while his clients acknowledge there was an incident between the two dogs, they could not say whether Malakai died as a result of the said incident.