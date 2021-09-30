A FOREIGN cargo ship currently docked at the Port of Port of Spain, outside Queen’s Wharf, is to be put up for sale on the directive of a High Court judge.
The order for the sale of the vessel was made yesterday by Justice Frank Seepersad after attorneys representing its nine crew members filed legal proceedings claiming their clients had been stranded in this country since last October and had not been paid their salaries since March.
The vessel, BTMax1, which operates under the flag of Bolivia, is owned by the British Virgin Islands-incorporated Caribbean Shipping Ltd.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad ordered that the ship be sold and the crew members be paid a total of US$190,507.16, plus interest of 2.5 per cent beginning from March 21, when they received their last salaries.
The owners of the vessel did not defend the claim that was filed by attorneys Nyree Alphonso and Asif Hosein Shah and, therefore, Seepersad’s judgment was delivered in default.
Earlier this month, the ship was “arrested and detained” based on the order of another High Court judge, Justice Ricky Rahim.
In his ruling, the judge said “a no-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and dishonesty in its many manifestations has to be adopted. These crew members were placed in an untenable and unfortunate situation and the callous and inhumane way they were treated must be condemned.”
The judge also congratulated the attorneys for their intervention in the matter.
Once the sale of the vessel takes place, Justice Seepersad ordered that the proceeds be paid into a First Citizens Bank account in the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court.
The proceeds from the sale will go towards paying the crew members’ salaries and their repatriation costs.
In October last year while the ship was in Trinidad and Tobago waters, its captain, Dalton Young, fell ill and had to be treated at Port of Spain General Hospital.
Attempts in January to have him repatriated to his home country of Honduras, as well as to secure his outstanding wages, subsistence, medical costs and vacation pay from the owners, were unsuccessful.
Young eventually died at the hospital in June.