THE Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) and its chairman Donna Prowell-Raphael have failed in their attempt to have the Appeal Court reverse a preliminary decision by a High Court judge in a judicial review claim brought against the EOT by attorney Veera Bhajan.
Justice of Appeal Malcolm Holdip yesterday dismissed the challenge and remitted the matter before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams for trial on Friday.
The EOT and Prowell-Raphael had taken issue with Quinlan-Williams’ decision to not hear an application by them to set aside leave for judicial review that was granted by her to Bhajan.
That decision was made three weeks ago, and within days, attorneys for Prowell-Raphael and the EOT had their challenge filed.
The judicial review claim brought by Bhajan is in relation to the her not being able to take up a position at the EOT in spite of her being given a three-year appointment by President Paula-Mae Weekes in March of this year.
At the appeal, the attorneys argued that Justice Quinlan-Williams did not provide any reasons for not even hearing their set-aside application.
In their application before Justice Quinlan-Williams, the attorneys stated in Bhajan’s application for leave, she left out certain pieces of critical information.
While the judge did not hear the application during the hearing, she said she would hear it together with Bhajan’s substantive claim when it comes up for trial.
Bhajan was previously granted the court’s permission to challenge a decision by the EOT and Prowell-Raphael, not to comply with the appointment of the President and let her take up her position.
The setting-aside application also alleged that Bhajan’s judicial review claim was premature since the tribunal remained inoperable because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other infrastructural problems.
In the procedural appeal the attorneys argued Quinlan-Williams was mandated to first hear the application, give a ruling and then hear the claim for judicial review if they were unsuccessful.
On the day the application was made, lead counsel for the EOT, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, submitted it was not a legal tactic to delay the trial but was only made because Bhajan failed to disclose material facts to the court in her leave application.
Part of the information not disclosed by Bhajan, the attorney said, was her resume to prove she had the requisite experience for the position of lay assessor at the EOT for which she was appointed by the President.
Another non-disclosure Maharaj said was that at the leave stage Bhajan, an attorney at law, was engaged in other paid work despite her saying she had to close down her private law practice to take up the lay assessor appointment.
But in his ruling, Justice Holdip said he found agreement with attorneys for Bhajan that the appeal and stay application served only to delay the short, fixed timeline for trial for the claim which, in light of the case management conference decision by Quinlan-Wiliams, would have resulted in the setting-aside application being heard two weeks after it was heard.
“The appellants, therefore, will not suffer an injustice should the directions order continue as their application will in fact be heard.
“The fact that it will be heard together with the substantive matter does not present any risk of injustice or prejudice,” said the judge.
Bhajan is being represented by a team of attorneys led by Alvin Fitzpatrick, SC, and including attorneys Rajiv Persad, Michael Rooplal, Shari Fitzpatrick, Rajiv Chaitoo, Clay Hackett, and Gabriel Hernandez.
Appearing on behalf of the EOT are Maharaj, Kiel Taklalsingh, Leon Kalicharan, and Karina Singh, while the Office of the Attorney General is represented by Rishi Dass, Svetlana Dass, and Karissa Singh.