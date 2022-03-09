THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered by the High Court to pay a Sangre Grande contractor money owed to it for work completed in 2015.
In addition to that, the court also dismissed a counterclaim by the State agency for the recovery of funds already paid to the contractor after it allegedly detected defects in the works.
Making the ruling was Justice Frank Seepersad.
In his ruling last week Tuesday, the judge called for a review of the way State enterprises and politically-appointed boards conducted their affairs.
The events leading up to the claim and counterclaim, he said, created some disquiet since it raised significant questions as to why 90 per cent of the contract sum was paid to the contractor since August 2015 without any verification exercise being carried out to determine whether there were defects in the project.
Justice Seepersad pointed out that payment came just one month shy of the general election of that year.
The verification exercise was only carried out in January of 2020.
Bringing the claim was Incorp Investment Company Ltd against WASA for non-payment of $156,209.93, while the Authority filed a counterclaim for the repayment of $428,669.53.
The works included the repair to mains, installation stop corks, curb valves and meters.
In addition to dismissing the counterclaim, the judge also ordered that WASA bear the contractor’s legal cost.
“It appears little regard was had by this State entity for the manner in which taxpayers’ funds were utilised.
“The acronym for WASA may now stand for ‘What A Sorry Affair’,” said the judge.
He opined that State agencies, guided by the political directorate, ought not to be allowed to operate whimsically and without regard for accountability and for ensuring the assets and resources of the State were properly utilised.
It was argued at the trial that the contractor never received any formal notification from WASA of defective or incomplete work when the worksite was handed over to the Authority in April 2015.
Justice Seepersad said, in his view, the contractor convinced the court on a balance of probabilities that WASA’s project manager had accepted completion of the works in 2015, and that the payment of 90 per cent of the funds owed was an indication of acceptance by the Authority.
It was the responsibility of WASA to unearth any defects in the works before payment, but this was not immediately done, the judge stated.
In making the ruling, Seepersad also granted a stay of execution of his order for a period of 30 days, as requested by WASA’s attorney, Christlyn Moore.
Attorney Joseph Toney appeared on behalf of the contractor.