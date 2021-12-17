THE victim of a sexual assault in 2013 was praised by a High Court judge yesterday for her bravery in speaking out against her attacker, even though he was a relative.
Silence is “the tool of the predator”, said Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo as she sentenced the man to a term of imprisonment for two offences he committed against the woman when she was 13.
In passing sentence, Justice Waterman-Latchoo said when such offences take place at the hands of family members of the victims, it is usually hidden and the perpetrator would usually go unpunished.
But in this instance, the victim decided to immediately inform her mother of what had happened, leading to her attacker’s arrest and prosecution.
The judge also commended a neighbour of the victim who protected her while she awaited the arrival of her mother.
The man, who was 33 years old at the time, faced two charges after he touched the girl’s privates, causing her to bleed.
Reduced sentence
In passing final sentence of two years and two months, Justice Waterman-Latchoo said the appropriate starting point was 15 years on the charge of grievous sexual assault.
However, the judge took into consideration mitigating factors, including good behaviour and a previously clean criminal record, time already served in prison awaiting trial and the man’s guilty plea.
On the charge of indecent assault, the judge said the starting point was four years.
But given the man had already spent six years in prison, he was granted “time served” on the sentence.
The State’s case was that in May 2013, the man was at the girl’s Sangre Grande home to supervise her, with the permission of her mother, since the girl did not have school that day.
While there, he gave the girl money to buy snacks, but before she left for the shop, he told her he wanted to touch her.
The girl objected, saying her mother would not approve of such behaviour.
After she returned from the shop and was in the process of heating water to take a bath, the man held her down on a chair, tied her hands and assaulted her.
The girl ran to the home of her neighbour and telephoned her mother.
The neighbour also allowed the girl to remain at her home until her mother arrived.
The man was represented by attorney Michelle Gonzalez of the Public Defenders’ Department while Giselle-Heller Ferguson appeared for the State.