child rape

THE victim of a sexual assault in 2013 was praised by a High Court judge yesterday for her bravery in speaking out against her attacker, even though he was a relative.

Silence is “the tool of the predator”, said Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo as she sentenced the man to a term of imprisonment for two offences he committed against the woman when she was 13.

In passing sentence, Justice Waterman-Latchoo said when such offences take place at the hands of family members of the victims, it is usually hidden and the perpetrator would usually go unpunished.

But in this instance, the victim decided to immediately inform her mother of what had happened, leading to her attacker’s arrest and prosecution.

The judge also commended a neighbour of the victim who protected her while she awaited the arrival of her mother.

The man, who was 33 years old at the time, faced two char­ges after he touched the girl’s privates, cau­sing her to bleed.

Reduced sentence

In passing final sentence of two years and two months, Justice Waterman-Latchoo said the appropriate starting point was 15 years on the charge of grievous sexual assault.

However, the judge took into consideration mitigating factors, including good behaviour and a previously clean criminal record, time already served in prison awaiting trial and the man’s guilty plea.

On the charge of indecent assault, the judge said the starting point was four years.

But given the man had already spent six years in prison, he was gran­ted “time served” on the sentence.

The State’s case was that in May 2013, the man was at the girl’s Sangre Grande home to supervise her, with the permission of her mother, since the girl did not have school that day.

While there, he gave the girl money to buy snacks, but before she left for the shop, he told her he wanted to touch her.

The girl objected, saying her mother would not approve of such behaviour.

After she returned from the shop and was in the process of heating water to take a bath, the man held her down on a chair, tied her hands and assaulted her.

The girl ran to the home of her neighbour and telephoned her mother.

The neighbour also allowed the girl to remain at her home until her mother arrived.

The man was represented by attorney Michelle Gonzalez of the Public Defenders’ Department while Giselle-Heller Ferguson appeared for the State.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
AG VS DUKE

AG VS DUKE

The Attorney General has asked the court to provide an interpretation of the law to determine whether or not Watson Duke is in violation of the Tobago House of Assembly Act and the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The High Court is to adjudicate “in the matter of the interpretation of the Tobago House of Assembly Act; the Integrity in Public Life Act and the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago between the Attorney General and the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke and Farley Augustine”.

T&T crosses 2,500 Covid-19 deaths

T&T crosses 2,500 Covid-19 deaths

Another grim Covid-19 milestone has been reached, with the country crossing 2,500 total Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

With an additional 17 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health, the country’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,503. The ministry said the 17 patients were seven elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

Miss World T&T flies home after Covid outbreak at pageant

Miss World T&T flies home after Covid outbreak at pageant

Trinidad and Tobago’s representative at the Miss World 2021 pageant Jeanine Brandt has assured that she is in good health and will be returning home on Monday.

Her return follows pageant organisers’ announcement that the finale had been postponed due to Covid-19 infections among both contestants and personnel. Brandt is Covid-negative.

The pageant was supposed to have been held last night in Puerto Rico, where the 2021 Miss World winner would have been selected from among contestants from 98 countries.

Recommended for you