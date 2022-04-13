A HIGH Court judge has expressed his “shock and horror” over a revelation by a police officer that he refused to attend court after charging a member of the Regiment for the offence of dangerous driving out of fear of victimisation.
The result of his non-attendance was that the soldier, Darren Cummings, eventually had the charge against him dismissed.
Cummings later went on to file a civil claim against the Office of the Attorney General and PC Keelon Davidson for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution.
His arrest stemmed from an incident on the morning of September 19, 2017, along Cane Farm Road, Arouca, when Cummings allegedly overtook a lane of traffic while at the same time driving in a reckless manner.
During a virtual trial before Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday, Cummings said he broke no law and was not driving recklessly. All he did was overtake one vehicle that was stationary at a traffic signal for several minutes even after the light had turned green.
He claimed that after passing the vehicle, he was pursued by police officers who verbally and physically assaulted him, before taking him into custody and laying the charge. He claimed the officers acted maliciously after realising he was a soldier.
Davidson, on the other hand, denied this, saying Cummings’ vehicle was pursued and stopped after he overtook a long line of traffic and was driving recklessly. He and the other officers suspected Cummings may had been transporting something illegal, he said. Cummings, he said, also blew cigarette smoke in his face when approached.
About a year after Cummings was charged, the case against him was discontinued at the Magistrates’ Court due to Davidson’s non-attendance.
He explained that while Cummings was in custody, his father arrived at Arouca Police Station indicating he knew a senior police officer and threatened to get Davidson and the other officers fired.
It was for this reason Davidson testified he did not attend court except for the first hearing.
But Justice Seepersad did not take this revelation lightly.
This was more so given that Cummings at one point was assigned as part of the security detail of Chief Justice Ivor Archie while Davidson, following the incident, was assigned to the Prime Minister’s residence in St Ann’s.
“The evidence adduced before the court did instil in the court’s mind significant disquiet. And more particularly because the two witnesses who are before this court being a member of the Police Service and a member of the Defence Force engaged in conduct which the court finds to be rather disturbing especially having regard to the assignments to which they were detailed to at some stage,” said the judge.
Justice Seepersad said if the Police Service had “this type of cowardice among its ranks” it is something that must be addressed swiftly.
In the end, the claim brought by Cummings was dismissed with him being ordered to pay the State its legal cost in the sum of $14,000.
The Registrar of the Supreme Court was also ordered to forward a transcript to Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.