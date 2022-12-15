A GENERAL council meeting of the Public Services Association (PSA) that was to take place at 9 a.m., on Thursday has been stopped by the High Court.
During an emergency sitting on Wednesday night, Justice Frank Seepersad granted an ex-parte injunction to a number of PSA members who alleged that the executive of the union had been acting in continuous breach of its constitution.
As part of the interim injunction, the judge has restrained the executive from carrying out transactions at certain bank accounts held at various financial institutions and from disposing or diminishing any of its assets, either locally or outside the country except to pay salaries.
The order will remain in effect until Monday at 10 a.m., when a hearing will be convened with the respective parties.
The union’s executive led by its president Leroy Baptiste, has been accused of “continuously” failing to comply with its constitution and failing to hold elections for nine years even in the face of two previous High Court judgments in 2018 and 2019 by Justices Nadia Kangaloo and Devindra Rampersad respectively.
On Tuesday attorney Raisa Caesar issued a pre-action protocol letter to Baptiste on behalf of the group threatening to file legal action if he did not give an undertaking by 1.30 p.m., on Wednesday.
The members complained that because elections were not being held, several critical sections of the union remain inactive resulting in the general council and conference not being properly constituted.
They further complained that the meeting of the general council was scheduled for Thursday morning, and accused the executive of wanting to install a new president unlawfully and not give the general membership notice that they wished to fill vacancies within the PSA.
Without branch elections being held, the members complained that they cannot be a part of the meeting.