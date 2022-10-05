Attorneys representing Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Tracy Davidson-Celestine, former People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader, have been advised by the High Court to hold discussions as a way of settling a defamation claim between the two parties.
Davidson-Celestine brought the claim against Augustine last year after he allegedly made defamatory statements against her in the run-up to the January 2021 THA election.
Augustine had allegedly accused Davidson-Celestine of corruption in relation to a zip line project that was undertaken under the PNM administration in 2015 in Tobago while she was THA tourism secretary.
During a virtual hearing yesterday, Justice Carol Gobin advised attorneys on either side to engage in further discussion, and report back to her on December 1 when the matter will again come up for hearing.
During yesterday’s proceedings, attorney Ken Wright, who appeared alongside Justin Phelps on behalf of Augustine, argued that Davidson-Celestine’s lawyers did not apply to the court to host a case-management conference in the instance that they filed their defence by an extended deadline.
Wright pointed out that under the Civil Proceedings Rules (CPR) 1998, which governed how civil litigation is managed, cases should be automatically struck out if the correct procedure is not followed.
And that was the proper procedure to be adopted in this case, he said.
On the other hand, attorney Keith Scotland, who is also a Government MP, argued on the part of Davidson-Celestine that he had held discussions with Phelps and they both agreed that the case should proceed to trial in spite of the procedural issue.
In her claim, Davidson-Celestine is of the view that Augustine tarnished her reputation and character when he accused her of corruption in relation to the project.
Augustine had made certain statements regarding that project while addressing a Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political meeting in Scarborough.
Davidson-Celestine had denied any wrongdoing on her part by claiming the project had barely started when she left her role as THA tourism secretary to take up the post of Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador to Costa Rica in 2017.
While the January 2021 THA election ended in a stalemate, the PDP, in December of last year, defeated the PNM by a landslide after it secured 14 of the 15 seats.
Augustine has since been involved in a war of words with PDP leader Watson Duke over the handling of an overseas trip by a group of folk performers from Roxborough.
Duke had alleged that Augustine and others in the THA failed to provide assistance for the group, who he claimed were stranded in New York.
Augustine refused to intervene, as he claimed THA funding could not be dispensed without proper accounting and approval.
In the end, Duke resigned as deputy chief secretary of the THA, and has since been replaced by assemblyman Dr Faith B.Yisrael.
Duke has also been threatened with a lawsuit by Augustine after Duke allegedly accused the THA chief secretary of engaging in corrupt activities.