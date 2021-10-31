HIGH Court Judge Frank Seepersad says recent events relating to the appointment of a Commissioner of Police have raised in the minds of citizens a desire to ascertain the truth as to what transpired.
Seepersad said many citizens feel various public officials who may have been involved in the situation which ensued should exercise Satyagraha (the endeavour for truth) and clarify the events which unfolded.
He made the statement as he addressed a seminar entitled “The Relevance of Gandhi in a Contemporary World”, hosted by the High Commission of India to Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Cultural Co-operation off the Uriah Butler Highway on Thursday.
Seepersad described Mohandas K Gandhi as a millennium man, a lawyer and activist whose philosophy was premised upon sacrifice, co-operation, humility, truth and non-violent selfless service.
Prior to his struggle on behalf of India and its people, Gandhi worked as a lawyer for 25 years.
“Gandhi endeared himself to his people by being truthful but, unfortunately, we are not always presented with the truth, and far too often important decisions are effected without any regard for accountability.
“Recent events relating to the appointment of a Commissioner of Police have raised in the minds of many citizens a desire to ascertain the truth as to what transpired, and many feel that the various public officials who may have been involved in the situation which ensued, should elect to exercise Satyagraha, clarify the events which unfolded and exercise ownership over any inappropriate exercise of discretion or constitutional overreach which may have occurred,” said Seepersad.
The judge said many lawyers forget that their primary duty is to the court, not their client, and the Gandhian example of uncompromising honesty and integrity needs to be emulated by members of the legal profession.
He said that affirmed by his belief in the quest for truth, Gandhi advanced that “facts mean truth and once we adhere to truth, the law comes to our aid naturally.
“Today lawyers and leaders need to be reminded of this approach, as the operative facts should always be harnessed so as to enthrone and not entangle justice,” said Seepersad.
“Very often leaders are tone deaf as they myopically spin narratives crafted to resonate with their supporters while they make other citizens feel disenfranchised and distant.
“In their quest for political dominance, many leaders often fail to take into account the needs of regular citizens and those considered as opponents.
“The current destructive and divisive atmosphere which exists among our leaders has to be rectified as it is not possible for the people’s business to be meaningfully engaged in an antagonistic environment characterised by vitriol and dysfunction.”
Seepersad said as a lawyer Gandhi led and litigated with truth and integrity, and showed compromise and tolerance.
“As we look at our society, there seems to be little room for or willingness to engage in compromise and in our tiny island there now exits an unacceptable degree of intolerance.
“Within the legal profession compromise is not actively pursued, presumably in an attempt to pursue more lucrative and multi-layered litigation.
“Lawyers have an obligation and an opportunity to encourage and to assist their clients to make the right litigative choices and they can learn limitless lessons from Gandhi.
“The demure dhoti-wearing Gandhi is considered as one of the greatest leaders of all time and he was a lawyer who emulated the highest traditions of the bar.
“Gandhi led and litigated with truth and integrity. Although India was a diverse and complex land with numerous nationalities, he was able was to unite the people. He focused upon commonalities and demonstrated a measure of persistency and consistency in his beliefs as he steadfastly endeavoured to keep his promises.
“Too many lawyers now pursue payment and compromise positions of principle and too many leaders change their positions on a constant basis. Consequently, the needs, goals, entitlements and aspirations of the people are often sacrificed in the halls of court rooms or at the altar of political expediency,” the judge said.
The need for leaders
Seepersad pointed out that Gandhi was not extremely articulate, but his simplicity and consistency coupled with his values of non-violence and truth cemented him as a respected professional and as the father of modern India.
He had a clear vision, operated with integrity, truth and humility and he motivated and empowered, first his clients and thereafter his fellow countrymen to control their destiny.
Seepersad said Gandhi was seemingly “the ultimate influencer” nearly a century before the term was coined, and 73 years after his death Gandhi’s relevance is unquestionable, as he has left lingering lessons which still need to be learned by lawyers and leaders.
“There is need for leaders who are able to inspire persons to give of their best. There is need for leaders who have a strong vision, who can guide and effect meaningful change.
“There is need for leaders who display humility and embrace empathy and equity. There is also need for lawyers and leaders who are committed to making a difference and for lawyers who can motivate litigants to act fairly, honestly and responsibly.
“Where are the leaders who stand as role models and whose integrity, strength and resolve inspire and encourage all citizens to believe in their unlimited potential?
“Where are our leaders who motivate citizens to overcome biases and ethnic differences and who actively encourage all Trinbagonians to embrace the truism that ‘together we aspire, together we achieve’?
“There is need for leaders and lawyers who, like Gandhi, are open to new ideas and opinions and who are prepared to embrace collective engagement to catalyse change,” Seepersad said.
He added: “Seventy-three years after his death, Gandhi reminds us that in a gentle way we can change our reality. He reminds us that through resistance and persistence, change can be effected. He reminds us that along the path of transformative change, some may ignore you, others may hurt you, a few will fight you but eventually your persistence will pay off.”